Insight Folios Inc Raises Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Black Hills makes up about 2.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Insight Folios Inc owned 0.11% of Black Hills worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

NYSE BKH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,829. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

