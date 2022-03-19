Insight Folios Inc Sells 1,024 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.41. The stock has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $179.63 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

