Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Insmed alerts:

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $29,913.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $24.21 on Friday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.