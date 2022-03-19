Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.39 billion and the lowest is $18.30 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $75.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.55 billion to $76.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.99 billion to $80.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.45. 45,188,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,542,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

