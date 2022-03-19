Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,616 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 292,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $347.19 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $320.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.32 and its 200 day moving average is $350.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

