Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 52,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.