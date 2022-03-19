Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $482,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 924 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

COST opened at $561.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $322.39 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.97. The company has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

