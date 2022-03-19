Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $81.01

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.01 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.83). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.87), with a volume of 40,577 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £38.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.71.

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

