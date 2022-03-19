International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,490,364 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $137,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $128.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

