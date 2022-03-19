International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 866.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620,724 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in International Paper were worth $240,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of IP opened at $45.01 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

