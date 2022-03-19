Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.58

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.58 and last traded at $60.34, with a volume of 27955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $800,485.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 641,248 shares of company stock valued at $31,610,733. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

