Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Up 19.4% in February

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $63.43 on Friday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $70.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.