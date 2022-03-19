Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,868,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,255.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,424,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,093.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYH traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $259.97 and a 52 week high of $322.92.

