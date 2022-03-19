InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVIV. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 115,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

