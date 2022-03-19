iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,468,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 15,801,135 shares.The stock last traded at $2.86 and had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.