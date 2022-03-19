iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,468,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 15,801,135 shares.The stock last traded at $2.86 and had previously closed at $3.16.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.
About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.