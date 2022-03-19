IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $4.62 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in IRIDEX by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IRIDEX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

