IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IRS opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

