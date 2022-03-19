iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 804,411 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 889.7% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 743,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,594,000 after purchasing an additional 668,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,125. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.