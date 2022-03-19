iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Capital Insight Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,451 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $31,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.