iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,972,000 after purchasing an additional 175,939 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,919 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.53.

