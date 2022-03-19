iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 249.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,608 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.11. 472,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,193. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

