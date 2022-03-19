iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MXI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.51. 12,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,696. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

