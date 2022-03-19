iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMM. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IBMM opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.

