iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,023 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

