iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 415.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,456,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.06. The stock had a trading volume of 701,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,744. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.77 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

