iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,002. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $234.70 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

