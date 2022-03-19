iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Ashford Advisors LLC

Ashford Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $259.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $229.41 and a one year high of $280.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.41 and a 200-day moving average of $264.93.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.