iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018,014 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,424,000 after acquiring an additional 147,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,406 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $118.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $105.30 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.