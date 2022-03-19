iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is American Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

American Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,745 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 469.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 88,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,595,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.28 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.