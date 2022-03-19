iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,699 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of IYE opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $42.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

