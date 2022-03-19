Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director William H. Everett Sells 2,000 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $54,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.03 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)
Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.