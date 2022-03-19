Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director William H. Everett Sells 2,000 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $54,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.03 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

