Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $164,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,154. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after acquiring an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Jabil by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

