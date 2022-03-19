JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Shares of JAKK opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $132.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $1.02. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $99,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 10,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $106,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 372.6% during the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 13.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 44,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 57,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 92.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific (Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.