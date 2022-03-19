Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.15.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

