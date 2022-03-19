Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Atlas Copco AB’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Copco in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

