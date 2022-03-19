JMP Securities Lowers Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target to $100.00

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATLC. StockNews.com cut Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $60.48 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.61.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 92.81% and a net margin of 23.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

