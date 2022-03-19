JMP Securities Trims Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Target Price to $30.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

NYSE:VOR opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $314.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 273,289 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth $16,851,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $4,354,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.