John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.00

Shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

