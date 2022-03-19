Jones Soda (JSDA) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Jones Soda to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Jones Soda shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jones Soda and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda $14.79 million -$1.81 million -18.33 Jones Soda Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -23.00

Jones Soda’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda. Jones Soda is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Jones Soda has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Jones Soda’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jones Soda and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Soda Competitors 275 1273 1446 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 103.15%. Given Jones Soda’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jones Soda has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda -12.24% -36.04% -18.82% Jones Soda Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Summary

Jones Soda rivals beat Jones Soda on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Jones Soda (Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co. engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers. It offers Jones Soda, Jones Zilch, Jones Stripped, Lemoncocco, and 7-Select Premium Sodas. The company was founded by Peter M. van Stolk in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

