JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.29 ($13.50).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.71 ($11.77) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.87). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.37.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

