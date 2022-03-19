JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target to €160.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €164.00 ($180.22) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WKCMF. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($205.49) to €179.00 ($196.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.97. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $130.25 and a twelve month high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

