JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 34,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 415,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,822,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $413.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.