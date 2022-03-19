Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of JMIA opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 67.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 110,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.