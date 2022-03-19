K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cormark from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KBL. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.13.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$31.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$29.69 and a one year high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

