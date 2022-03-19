Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) to report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

KALA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 179,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

