Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 27,531 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $157,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.49. 83,047,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,749,552. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

