Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 46,786 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,786 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $562,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,821 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.99. 18,450,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,843,814. The company has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.