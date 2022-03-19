Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 150,238 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SWAN traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $31.46. 153,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,560. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

