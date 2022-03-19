Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $12.44 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

IJK stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.38. 146,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.16 and a one year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

