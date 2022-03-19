Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $35.11 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.44. 10,084,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average is $142.27. The company has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

